Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years

Mumbai lake levels

Mumbai’s water supply continues to remain strong with the seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city reporting robust levels as of 6:00 AM on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective water stock is near full capacity, ensuring adequate supply for the city in the coming months.

The Upper Vaitarna reservoir stood at 603.81 meters with a live storage of 226,083 million liters, which is 99.51 percent of its total capacity. Despite scarce rainfall recorded today, it remains the city’s most reliable water source. Modak Sagar, another key supplier, reported levels at 603.45 meters with 128,925 million litres in storage and no fresh rainfall.

Tansa Lake, holding 145,080 million litres at 128.38 meters, also saw no rainfall in the last 24 hours. Middle Vaitarna recorded a marginal 0.11 mm of rain, with water levels reaching 284.67 meters and a storage of 192,564 million liters.

The city’s largest reservoir, Bhatsa Lake, measured 141.65 meters with 705,514 million liters in stock, though it too recorded no rainfall today. Meanwhile, the smaller but vital Vehar Lake is full at 27,698 million litres with levels standing at 80.26 meters. Tulsi Lake followed suit at 139.24 meters, holding 8,046 million liters, and reported no rainfall.

Officials highlighted that several dams had already begun overflowing between July and August, while Upper Vaitarna had released excess water on August 21. These measures ensured safe regulation of water levels during peak monsoon. The Bhandup Complex, which plays a central role in water treatment and distribution across Mumbai, reported cumulative rainfall of 2,770 mm this season. Today’s rainfall in the area was recorded at 42 mm, contributing to the overall storage stability.

A look back over the past five years shows that 2025 is among the healthiest seasons for reservoir storage. Current levels are at 99.02 percent, surpassing 2020’s 92.38 percent, 2021’s 86.86 percent, 2022’s exceptional 96.91 per cent, 2023’s 83.01 per cent, and 2024’s late August surge to 94.87 per cent. The most recent time Mumbai’s seven major lakes supplying drinking water reached 99% full before today was around 1 October 2024, when the water stock was reported at 99.37% capacity.

With lake levels nearly full, Mumbai is well-positioned to face the post-monsoon and upcoming summer months without the threat of immediate water cuts. Civic authorities, however, continue to urge citizens to use water judiciously, stressing the importance of conservation even during times of abundance.