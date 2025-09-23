 Mumbai: Suspected Scooter Thief In Virar Made To Smoke, Eat Food Before Cops Take Custody; Video Viral
The incident reportedly took place in the Global City area of Virar in the wee hours of Tuesday and was caught on camera. Surprisingly, the locals not only fed the thief food but also gave him a cigarette to smoke before handing him over to the cops.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Mumbai: A bizarre incident has come to light from Virar, which is hardly 40 km away from Mumbai, where a scooter thief was caught by locals. The incident reportedly took place in the Global City area of Virar in the wee hours of Tuesday and was caught on camera. Surprisingly, the locals not only fed the thief food but also gave him a cigarette to smoke before handing him over to the cops.

Video Shows Scooter Thief Held By Locals

The clip shows a man being held by a group of residents after allegedly stealing a red scooter from the locality. The visibly terrified suspect is questioned repeatedly about the theft. However, communication soon became a hurdle. The man spoke in a language unfamiliar to the locals, who initially assumed it to be Telugu. To verify, they contacted someone fluent in the language, only to learn that even he could not understand his language.

Thief Fed With Food, Given Cigarette To Smoke

What followed has left many viewers astonished. Instead of roughing him up, the residents offered the alleged thief food, which he is seen eating in the video. In another frame, one of the locals even hands him a cigarette, holding the man by the hair as he smokes nervously. Throughout, the suspect remains subdued, responding in a frightened manner to the questions hurled at him.

Later in the video, a cop appears on the scene and begins questioning the man about his background and employment. Eventually, the accused is escorted away on a police bike while the crowd around him can be heard bidding him goodbye in a rather unusual show of camaraderie for someone accused of theft. There are no confirmed reports to verify whether the accused has been booked or if any formal case has been registered against him.

