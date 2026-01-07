 Strict Vigil On Social Media During Maharashtra Municipal Elections: Cyber Cell Removes 30–40 Objectionable Posts Daily
Maharashtra Cyber has stepped up surveillance on social media ahead of municipal elections, detecting 30–40 potentially harmful posts daily. Using AI-enabled tools, objectionable content is removed promptly, with users either warned or booked under legal provisions. Cyber Police Chief Yashasvi Yadav said proactive monitoring follows EC directives to maintain law, order, and communal harmony.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has intensified surveillance on social media platforms in view of the ongoing municipal corporation elections. Since the election announcement, over 30 posts and messages are emerging daily that could potentially disturb law and order or disrupt communal harmony. The Maharashtra Cyber team is identifying such content promptly and taking swift action.

Full-Scale Cyber Monitoring: The Cyber Monitoring Cell is currently operating in full active mode. A large team has been mobilised, equipped with advanced tools and global-standard technology. Specialised software, enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (AI), is being used for real-time social media monitoring.

Proactive Detection of Harmful Content: With the help of these tools, posts and comments that may incite hatred, defame individuals, or harm communal harmony are being detected proactively. Maharashtra Cyber is taking action in two categories. In comparatively less serious cases, users are issued warnings under the law. These warnings are sent directly to the user’s personal message inbox, prompting many to voluntarily delete their objectionable posts or comments.

Stringent Action for Serious Cases: However, in serious cases where content poses a threat to communal harmony, stringent measures are being taken. FIRs are being registered, objectionable posts are being taken down, and social media accounts involved in such activities are being deactivated.

Guided by Election Commission: According to Maharashtra's cyber police chief Yashasvi Yadav, the Election Commission has been issuing continuous directives to maintain strict vigilance on social media. Acting on these instructions, the Cyber team has adopted a proactive approach, which is yielding positive results.

Daily Detection and Enforcement: At present, 30 to 40 potentially harmful posts are being detected every day. These posts are being immediately removed, users are being identified, and depending on the severity of the content, they are either warned or booked under relevant legal provisions. Maharashtra Cyber’s vigilant monitoring will continue to ensure peace and law-and-order during the election period.

