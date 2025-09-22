 Vasai-Virar News: Tourist Car Trapped by Rising Tide at Kalamb Beach In Nalasopara; Dramatic Rescue; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar News: Tourist Car Trapped by Rising Tide at Kalamb Beach In Nalasopara; Dramatic Rescue; VIDEO

Vasai-Virar News: Tourist Car Trapped by Rising Tide at Kalamb Beach In Nalasopara; Dramatic Rescue; VIDEO

According to locals, the tourist had parked the four-wheeler near the shoreline while visiting the beach. However, as the tide rose rapidly, the car got stuck in the strong water currents and was soon dragged deeper into the sea.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A tourist’s car was trapped in the rising tide at Kalamb beach in Nalasopara West on September 20, leading to chaos and a dramatic rescue effort.

According to locals, the tourist had parked the four-wheeler near the shoreline while visiting the beach. However, as the tide rose rapidly, the car got stuck in the strong water currents and was soon dragged deeper into the sea.

Onlookers and villagers rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue efforts. Using ropes and coordinated teamwork, they managed to pull the vehicle out after considerable struggle.

Read Also
Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast
article-image

Though the car suffered extensive damage, no casualties were reported. The incident caused panic among tourists, with many highlighting the dangers of parking too close to the waterline.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future

Residents revealed that such incidents have occurred in the past as well. They urged visitors to exercise caution and remain mindful of the tide timings to avoid similar mishaps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...