Vasai-Virar News: Tourist Car Trapped by Rising Tide at Kalamb Beach In Nalasopara; Dramatic Rescue; VIDEO

Palghar, Maharashtra: A tourist’s car was trapped in the rising tide at Kalamb beach in Nalasopara West on September 20, leading to chaos and a dramatic rescue effort.

According to locals, the tourist had parked the four-wheeler near the shoreline while visiting the beach. However, as the tide rose rapidly, the car got stuck in the strong water currents and was soon dragged deeper into the sea.

Onlookers and villagers rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue efforts. Using ropes and coordinated teamwork, they managed to pull the vehicle out after considerable struggle.

Though the car suffered extensive damage, no casualties were reported. The incident caused panic among tourists, with many highlighting the dangers of parking too close to the waterline.

Residents revealed that such incidents have occurred in the past as well. They urged visitors to exercise caution and remain mindful of the tide timings to avoid similar mishaps.