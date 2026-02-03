 Maharashtra Govt Approves First-Ever Theological Guide Post For Western Maharashtra Temples
Maharashtra government has approved the post of Theological Guide for the Temples Management Committee of Western Maharashtra, overseeing 3,067 temples. The role involves guiding rituals, festivals, and preserving traditions, with responsibilities including supervising pujaris, examining scriptures, and advising on idol conservation. Eligibility requires expertise in Sanskrit and Vedic rituals.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Approves First-Ever Theological Guide Post For Western Maharashtra Temples | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state government, for the first time, has approved the post of a Theological Guide for a temple's body to guide religious rituals, festivals, and ensure adherence to traditional practices in temples.

The post has been sanctioned for Temples Management Committee for Western Maharashtra, which administers 3,067 temples across Kolhapur, Sangli and Sindhudurg districts.

GR Issued

A government resolution (GR) issued last week said the post carries a pay matrix of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, along with other benefits. The post has been approved by the Law and Judiciary Department and has a wide range of responsibilities attached to it. The incumbent will be responsible for guiding pujaris and purohits, supervising religious programmes organised by temples, and overseeing palakhi and ratha utsavas.

The official will also ensure discipline in the conduct of rituals and assist in planning and executing visits of VVIPs and other protocol-holders. In addition, the Theological Guide will examine ancient inscriptions, archives and scriptures, and provide expert inputs to the temple administration. The role also includes advising on the preservation and conservation of idols, including vajralepa, and handling sensitive religious matters.

As per the GR, the eligibility criteria state that the candidate must have studied at least up to Class 10 and possess expertise in Sanskrit, theology, the Vedas, Puranas and yajna rituals. The candidate must also have knowledge of Shodasa Sanskar, which includes rituals such as Garbhadan (conception), Pumsavan (foetus protection), Simantonnayan (ceremony for a pregnant woman), Jaatakarm (birth ceremony) and Naamkaran (naming ceremony).

A certificate or degree from a state-recognised Vaidik Pathshala is mandatory. The GR further notes that the Temples Management Committee of Western Maharashtra had written to the state government in November 2023 seeking approval for the post. Earlier, in 2019, the state government had sanctioned 36 posts for the committee’s headquarters in Kolhapur and five posts for its sub-office in Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district. Key posts such as Secretary, Estate Officer and Accounts Officer are filled through deputation from the state government.

At present, the post of chairman of the Temples Management Board is vacant, while the additional charge of secretary has been given to a state government officer. The board plays a crucial role as it manages nearly 25,000 acres of temple land, oversees cash and in-kind offerings, conducts religious functions, manages endowment-related accounts, and monitors land parcels to prevent encroachments.

