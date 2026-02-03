Ajit Pawar’s Body Wasn’t Identified By His Watch, But By DNA & Kurta Fabric -- Here Are All Rumours About Late Dy CM’s Death Which Are Clarified | Sourced

Pune: The death of Maharashtra’s late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a private aircraft crash during landing on 28th January sent shockwaves across the state. The news began emerging around 10 am on that day. Initial reports stated that a plane had crashed, followed by claims that six people had lost their lives. Soon after, it was reported that Ajit Pawar was among the deceased, with early information suggesting that his body was identified by the iconic watch he used to wear.

However, later in the day, authorities clarified that not six but five people, including the Deputy Chief Minister, had died in the crash. Fresh information has now emerged stating that Ajit Pawar’s body was not identified through his watch but through DNA analysis and the fabric of the kurta he was wearing on the tragic day. Another shocking piece of information surfacing now is that the watch Ajit Pawar used to wear is missing.

It was previously reported that a watch on his left wrist helped in identification. However, it has been clarified that what appeared to be a watch on his left arm was actually a portion of his kurta sleeve. Police sources in Baramati have claimed that Ajit Pawar’s actual wristwatch has not yet been found at the crash site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initially, his identity was first established based on the fabric of the kurta on his right arm. Since identification via clothing is considered preliminary, the administration conducted a DNA test to ensure 100% certainty and legal confirmation, given the gravity of the incident.

The tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has been surrounded by several rumours and misconceptions. Given the high-profile nature of the incident, official investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are currently working to provide clarity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here are the primary misconceptions debunked by reliable reports:

1) Six People Died in the Crash:

- The Rumour: Following the crash, initially, it was reported by the media that six people died in the crash. Several social media posts and even some political leaders, including MLC Amol Mitkari, raised questions about a “sixth person” on the passenger list who was allegedly missing from the crash site.

- The Fact: Official records from the DGCA and the manifest of VSR Ventures (the operator) confirm that only 5 people were on board the Learjet 45 (Registration VT-SSK).

- Victims identified: Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor (pilot), Captain Shambhavi Pathak (co-pilot), Vineet Jadhav (personal security officer), and Pinky Mali (attendant).

- Clarification: All five bodies were recovered. The “sixth person” theory has been dismissed by authorities as a misunderstanding of the initial digital flight logs or speculative claims.

2) Identity Confirmed by His Signature Watch

- The Rumour: Early reports suggested that because the bodies were severely burnt, Ajit Pawar was identified by his wristwatch.

- The Fact: Senior police and forensic sources have clarified that his watch was never found at the site.

- Clarification: What appeared to be a watch in initial visual sweeps was actually a burnt piece of fabric from his kurta sleeve. Primary identification was done via the fabric of his clothes on his right arm. However, due to the gravity of the case, a DNA test was conducted to provide 100% legal confirmation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3) The Crash was Pre-planned (Sabotage)

- The Rumour: Due to his recent political statements regarding “files” and scams, rumours of foul play or a “conspiracy” began to circulate. Statements by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others alleging doubt fuelled these rumours.

- The Fact: The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu points toward environmental and technical factors. The reports also claim that there was heavy fog and poor visibility at Baramati Airport, which is a “table-top” style runway. The pilot attempted one landing and failed to see the runway. The pilot initiated a “go-around”. On the second attempt, the aircraft lost balance and rolled sharply. It is speculated that it happened due to a technical stall or crosswind impact.

- Clarification: While a CID probe has been ordered to rule out all possibilities, there is currently no forensic evidence of an explosion prior to impact or external sabotage. Even the family hasn't alleged any foul play with Pawar family patriarch Sharad Pawar, saying it was an accident based on claims made from “Kolkata”.

4) Pilot Inexperience

- The Rumour: Claims were made that the pilots were “suddenly changed” or were inexperienced.

- The Fact: Captain Sumit Kapoor was a veteran pilot. While there were claims about a past suspension, the DGCA record for this specific flight shows the crew was fully certified for the Learjet 45.