Maharashtra Forms Committee To Handle Legal Cases On Kanjur And Bhandup Salt Pan Lands For Dharavi Redevelopment

The Maharashtra government has constituted a committee to handle pending and ongoing court cases related to salt pan lands in Kanjur and Bhandup, allocated to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

According to a government resolution issued in September by the Housing Department, the committee will oversee legal proceedings concerning land parcels at Kanjur and Bhandup, both owned by the central government. These lands are part of the 255.9 acres of salt pan land approved for transfer by the Centre to the state for developing affordable rental housing outside the Dharavi notified area, specifically for ineligible residents under the redevelopment scheme.

The six-member committee will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Forest Department. Its members include the Additional Chief Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development, the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Collector of Mumbai Suburban, and the CEO and Special Duty Officer of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Dhapupra), who will also serve as the member-secretary.

The Housing Department stated that the move aims to streamline legal proceedings and provide guidance in ongoing court cases, ensuring progress on the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment initiative.

