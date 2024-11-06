Maharashtra: Ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla's Fate In Hands Of New Govt, Likely To Be Re-appointed If Mahayuti Comes To Power After Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla | File

Mumbai: After the Election Commission (EC) removed IPS officer Rashmi Shukla from her position as Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), her fate now lies in the hands of the new government, unless the EC grants her another posting before the code of conduct ends. The polling for the Maharashtra assembly will be held on November, 20 and results will be declared three days after that.

Ahead of the state elections, the EC removed Shukla on Monday following a complaint from Congress. IPS officer Sanjay Verma was appointed as new Maharashtra DGP on Tuesday, however, Shukla remains without any post as of today.

Will Shukla Be Reappointed

IPS Shukla was appointed as Maharashtra DGP for two years by the state government. Quoting the sources in Mantralaya, Loksatta reported that after Shukla's removal by EC ahead of polls, the decision of IPS Shukla's new appointment will be taken by the new government itself. The report also added that Sanjay Verma has been appointed as DGP till until the code of conduct expires and if the Mahayuti government comes to power again, Shukla will be reappointed as Maharashtra DGP.

Nana Patole Requests Non-Appointment Of Shukla

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday evening wrote to the EC thanking for the prompt action and removal of IPS Rashmi Shukla. However, Patole also requested the commission to not appoint Shukla to any position, adhering the legal framework. Notably, the DGP is the highest post in police services in Maharashtra.

Shukla was brought back from the centre after the Mahayuti formed government in Maharashtra. Shukla retired in June this year, however she was granted extension by the state government.

Since the announcement of Maharashtra assembly polls, the opposition MVA led by Congress has been asking for Shukla's removal alleging that she was biased towards the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government.