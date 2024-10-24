Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nana Patole: Who Will Wrest Control Of Vidarbha?

FPJ

With less than a month left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, all eyes are on the Vidarbha region. Historically a political battleground, Vidarbha is set for a fierce contest between two towering figures—Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Nana Patole of the Congress. Their fight for dominance in the region would determine the fate of their parties in Maharashtra.

Vidarbha’s son Devendra Fadnavis remains one of the most influential leaders in Maharashtra. A two-time Chief Minister and now Deputy CM, Fadnavis has maintained his stronghold in this region over the years, winning the loyalty of voters.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Fadnavis pushed key infrastructure projects and improved connectivity in the Vidarbha region. He also introduced several industrial and agricultural reforms to revitalise Vidarbha, a region known for farmers’ distress.

Amid the agrarian crisis and high farmer suicides, fadnavis's efforts to provide relief through loan waivers and irrigation projects gained him popularity. However, critics argue that much remains to be done.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister may again win from Nagpur for the 4th time but would he be able to win the larger political fight in the region against none other than Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole?

Known for his outspoken demeanour and pro-farmer stance, the 61-year-old Sakoli MLA, Patole, is the Congress’s CM candidate and its OBC face in the state with a strong voter base in rural Vidarbha.

His rise to prominence was fueled by his consistent advocacy for farmers. Patole left the BJP in 2017 after accusing the Modi government of failing to address farmers' issues and has since become a key Congress leader in Maharashtra.

However, Patole’s aggressive style and recent clashes with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have led many to question his leadership. Yet, his popularity in Vidarbha has made him a crucial player in the Congress’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

With 62 assembly constituencies, representing 22% of the total seats in the state, Vidarbha will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 29 out of the 62 seats; however, it was a significant drop compared to the 44 seats the party had won in the region in 2014.

The setback continued for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi won 7 out of the 10 seats in Vidarbha. Congress alone clinched 5 seats, far ahead of the 2 won by the BJP.

While the BJP has a strong urban and middle-class voter base, Congress draws support from rural voters and farmers. However, the region is known for its fluctuating political loyalty, and both parties are therefore leaving no stone unturned with their poll promises. And this time it is clear that the fight is directly between BJP’s development model and Congress’ pro-farmer stance.

While Fadnavis leads a relatively stable Mahayuti alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is dealing with internal challenges. Patole’s recent public spat with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut over seat-sharing has raised concerns about MVA's unity in regions like Vidarbha, where Congress believes it has a winning chance.

With seat-sharing yet to be finalised, the outcome in Vidarbha could swing depending on how well the alliance manages their internal rifts.

As Vidarbha prepares to vote, the region’s farmers, industrial workers, and urban voters will play a decisive role. For Fadnavis, maintaining his grip on Vidarbha is crucial for the BJP’s overall strategy. But for Nana Patole, Vidarbha represents not just a political battleground but also an opportunity to prove his leadership and secure a future for the Congress.

With both Fadnavis and Patole in the fray, the race for Vidarbha is wide open. Maharashtra’s political future will be decided in the heart of Vidarbha. The fight for the region is on, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.