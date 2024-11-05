Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai: Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Sanjay Verma will be the Maharashtra's new Director General of Police (DGP). He will replace IPS Rashmi Shukla who was removed by the Election Commission from her position as Maharashtra DGP on Monday following a complaint from the Congress. After Shukla's transfer, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was given an additional charge as the state's DGP.

Who is IPS Sanjay Verma

IPS Sanjay Verma was leading the list of candidates for the full-time DGP position. Verma is a 1990-batch Maharashtra cadre officer and is currently serving as Director General of Legal and Technical. He is set to retire in April 2028.

Verma, a veteran law enforcement officer currently as DGP (Legal & Technical) heads the state Forensic Sciences Laboratories for crime detection and investigation, and is credited for upgrading the forensic infrastructure for collection and preservation of evidence.

IPS Verma deployed about 260 forensic vans with 2,200 scientists and experts in the state for evidence collection to help crime investigation.

After the transfer of ex-DGP Rashmi Shulka, the Election Commission on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Sanjay Verma as new Maharashtra DGP.

