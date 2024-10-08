'Potentially Influence Electoral Process': Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla's Extension

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole | FPJ

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress president Nana Patole has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to review the appointment of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla and the service extension granted to her, saying this could potentially influence the electoral process.

This is the second letter written by Patole to the poll body over the last ten days. In his previous communication, when the ECI team visited the state to oversee the preparations for the assembly elections a few days ago, Patole had sought the immediate removal of Shukla to ensure that assembly elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

According to Patole the two-year extension granted to Shukla violates the Maharashtra Police Act. She was appointed as the DGP in January 2024. She was due to retire on June 30, 2024 but illegally granted an extension until January 2026.

“The timing of the extension granted to Shukla, coming so close to upcoming elections, also raises suspicions. Opposition parties have alleged that this decision was politically motivated,” Patole stated.

“This is not only essential for the integrity of Maharashtra's police force but also for the future of police governance across India,” Patole demanded.

He alleged that the service extension granted to Shukla erodes confidence in the fairness and impartiality of government actions, particularly when critical law enforcement positions are involved.

He has also said that the state government's argument to justify the service extension citing the Supreme Court's Prakash Singh judgement was misleading. The Congress leader alleged that such 'dangerous precedents' could have ramifications across India as they bypass the established norms of the UPSC.

The entire process of appointment and extension to DGP Shukla's tenure is void of transparency and it also raises questions about the government's motivations. The decision appears to have been rushed, with little clarity or due consideration given to legal standards and public accountability, Patole has said.