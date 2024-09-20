Threats To Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole Condemns BJP's Actions, Warns Of Statewide 'Jail Bharo' Agitation

Nana Patole condemns BJP threats to Rahul Gandhi, announces 'Jail Bharo' agitation ahead of assembly polls | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: "Rahul Gandhi has been perfectly playing the role of leader of opposition (LoP) by raising contentious issues in the Lok Sabha which has fuelled a sense of insecurity and fear in the BJP-led government of being toppled. As a result, the BJP and its allies are continuously targeting Rahul Gandhi by issuing veiled death threats mainly for his demands of caste census which is unfortunate and intolerable. We will launch a 'Jail Bharo' agitation across the state," said State Congress President-Nana Patole while speaking to media-persons after the conclave of the Konkan Division in Mira Road on Thursday.

Office bearers from 11 districts which fall under the Konkan Division registered their participation in the conclave which assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls which are expected to be held in November.

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, State Chief- Nana Patole, leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and senior leaders including- Balasaheb Thorat and Muzaffar Hussain were present in the conclave. After conducting similar conclaves across all divisions in the state, the party will chalk out an elaborate roadmap to contest the polls.

“Raised concerns over the threats made against Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however an aggressive reply came from union health minister and president J.P. Nadda. This shows that the prime minister does not have faith in democratic values and equal dialogue else he would have personally responded to Khargeji’s concerns. With the support of people, the Congress will continue its fight with the BJP in a democratic manner.” said Ramesh Chennithala.

Earlier in the day the Congress party held a rally to register their protest against the open threats to Rahul Gandhi.