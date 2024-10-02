 Maharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark

Maharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark

Talking about Dhule and Malegaon seats, Fadnavis said, “Vote Jihad was seen atleast in 14 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. A particular community members got together to defeat Hindutvawadi candidates.”

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
The Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, hit out at Devendra Fadnavis for the 'vote jihad' comment | X | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's "vote jihad" comment faced a political backclash in the state as the Congress and the NCP (SP) leaders hit out at Fadnavis over his remarks.

The row broke out after BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brought up the "vote jihad" issue and blamed if for BJP's below-par performance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He made the comment during a political event in Kolhapur district on Monday.

The Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad criticised Fadnavis for his comments.

Read Also
'Payback For Vote Jihad?': BJP Attacks Cong Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav Over Viral Audio Clip Supporting...
article-image

On the 'vote jihad' statement of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress President Nana Patole said, "Devendra Fadnavis should be ashamed. He is the Home Minister of the state and holds a constitutional post. Devendra Fadnavis himself wants to do the same cheap politics that the BJP does by making such statements and fighting on the basis of religion during elections. Congress demands that Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to the people of the state."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After Nightmares
Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After Nightmares
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old
Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old
Government Implements New Uniform For Odisha School Students: Major Changes Explained Here!
Government Implements New Uniform For Odisha School Students: Major Changes Explained Here!

Talking about Dhule and Malegaon seats, Fadnavis said, “Vote Jihad was seen atleast in 14 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. A particular community members got together to defeat Hindutvawadi candidates.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker...

Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker...

Maharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark

Maharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Installs CCTV To Catch Peeper Watching Her And Daughters; Accused Caught...

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Installs CCTV To Catch Peeper Watching Her And Daughters; Accused Caught...

Mumbai: Autorickshaw And Taxi Drivers Express Discontent Over Lack Of Welfare Schemes From Newly...

Mumbai: Autorickshaw And Taxi Drivers Express Discontent Over Lack Of Welfare Schemes From Newly...

Mumbai: WR Announces Cancellation Of 65 Local Trains On Night Of October 3-4 Due To Line Work...

Mumbai: WR Announces Cancellation Of 65 Local Trains On Night Of October 3-4 Due To Line Work...