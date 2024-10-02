Maharashtra: Congress's Nana Patole Slams Devendra Fadnavis For 'Vote Jihad' Remark

The Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, hit out at Devendra Fadnavis for the 'vote jihad' comment | X | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's "vote jihad" comment faced a political backclash in the state as the Congress and the NCP (SP) leaders hit out at Fadnavis over his remarks.

The row broke out after BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brought up the "vote jihad" issue and blamed if for BJP's below-par performance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He made the comment during a political event in Kolhapur district on Monday.

The Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad criticised Fadnavis for his comments.

On the 'vote jihad' statement of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress President Nana Patole said, "Devendra Fadnavis should be ashamed. He is the Home Minister of the state and holds a constitutional post. Devendra Fadnavis himself wants to do the same cheap politics that the BJP does by making such statements and fighting on the basis of religion during elections. Congress demands that Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to the people of the state."

Talking about Dhule and Malegaon seats, Fadnavis said, “Vote Jihad was seen atleast in 14 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. A particular community members got together to defeat Hindutvawadi candidates.”