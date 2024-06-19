'Payback For Vote Jihad?': BJP Attacks Cong Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav Over Viral Audio Clip Supporting Cow Slaughter

Shobha Bachhav |

Dhule: A shocking audio clip was posted by the BJP Maharashtra unit on their official social media handle on X. The saffron party posted the audio clip on Wednesday with an explosive claim that the newly elected MP from Maharashtra's Dhule and Congress leader Shobha Bachhav is pressurising the administration to allow cow slaughter in the region.

BJP also alleged that this move is a way of payback for Vote Jihad and stated that such acts are a part of Congress' agendas of religious appeasement for votes while challenging the sentiments of Hindus.

BJP Maharashtra posted the audio clip with a caption, "Congress' hand support for cow slaughter... Dhule Lok Sabha MP Shobha Bachhav's pressure on the administration for cow slaughter failed but is this a payback for VOTE Jihad? People have now recognized the Congress' agenda of religious appeasement for votes while challenging the sentiments of Hindus #ShameOnCongress"

Man Pleads For Help From Dhule MP In Viral Audio

In the audio clip that has gone viral, a man introduces himself to Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav as a relative of a Malegaon-based corporator. The man makes an emotional appeal to her saying that he considers her as his mother, after his own mother passed away couple of years ago.

The man later informs her that a massive consignment of animals worth nearly a crore has been blocked by the local police. He can be heard crying and pleading to her to help him out in freeing his 'goods.' The Congress leader can be heard consoling him and assuring help in the matter.

Bachhav Assures Help In The Matter

Bachhav can also be heard allegedly saying that she had a word with the police officials regarding the issue and will help him with the same. She allegedly assued him that she will talk to the Additional SP of Malegaon, Aniket Bharti. The man further pleads to her to help him reminding that he and his community had helped her to secure the win from the seat during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

There is no official confirmation on whether the voice in the viral audio clip is that of Congress leader and Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav. However, the clip has gone viral on the internet garnering criticism for the newly elected MP and the Congress party.