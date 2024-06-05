Jubilant Celebrations in Malegaon as Shobha Bachhav Wins Dhule LS Seat |

Congress candidate Shobha Bachhav from the Mahavikas Aghadi has secured a victory in the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, leading to widespread celebrations in Malegaon. Supporters, despite the heavy rain, expressed their joy by bursting crackers and waving Congress flags.

Bachhav of the Indian National Congress emerged as the victor with a total of 583,866 votes, comprising both Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and postal votes, which accounted for 47.89% of the total votes cast. Her closest rival, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the Bharatiya Janata Party, secured 580,035 votes, making up 47.57% of the total. The contest was highly competitive, with Bachhav edging out Bhamre by a narrow margin.

The mood in Malegaon Central was jubilant, with party workers and citizens gathering at major squares to celebrate. The atmosphere was particularly lively in the Muslim-majority areas, where thousands came out to the streets despite the downpour. Firecrackers lit up the rainy skies as the news of Bachhav's win spread.

BJP supporters disappointed

In contrast, the Camp-Sangameshwar area saw mixed reactions. While there was initial excitement among BJP supporters for Dr Subhash Bhamre, the mood shifted to disappointment as the final results came in. The election was tightly contested, with early reports favouring Bhamre, creating a hopeful atmosphere among BJP supporters in Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency. However, the unexpected turn in the evening counts brought a sudden twist, culminating in Bachhav's victory.

This win marks a significant moment for Malegaon Central, a Congress stronghold, as it has consistently supported the party. This victory allowed the area's activists and citizens to celebrate for the first time in four elections. The celebrations continued late into the night, with supporters filling hotels, restaurants, and tea shops.

On the other hand, Dr Bhamre's supporters were visibly upset following his defeat, marking a somber end to what had initially been a hopeful day for the BJP.