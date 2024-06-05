Nashik: MVA Supporters Occupy Mahayuti Parking Space

Following the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha elections, the police arranged separate parking areas for Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates and their supporters to avoid disputes between the factions. Initially, the Mahayuti parking lot had more vehicles, while the MVA parking lot was relatively empty. However, the situation reversed by the afternoon, with the Mahayuti parking lot and surrounding roads becoming completely jammed.

The counting of votes took place at Ambad Warehouse, where the Police Commissionerate's traffic wing managed the crowd of supporters and their parking. In the morning, designated areas for MVA, Mahayuti, and independent workers were nearly empty.

By 1:30pm, as MVA candidates began leading in Dindori and Nashik constituencies, a large crowd of supporters gathered. Waving flags of the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, activists from the city and district started converging on the warehouse with torches, trumpets, and loud cheers. Soon the Parking of the Mahayuti became empty and the MVA Supporters occupied the parking.

Crowd gathered after 2pm

The victory celebrations intensified from 2pm onward with cheers and slogans outside the counting centre. Rajabhau Vaje celebrated with former MLA Vasant Gite, former corporator Vilas Shinde, and Sudhakar Badgujar, the metropolitan chief of the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction. Notably, there was a significant presence of young women activists, who joined in the celebrations holding balloons and shouting slogans.

As the crowd swelled after 3:30pm, the police increased their presence to manage the situation. Activists arriving from various localities were met with a festive atmosphere, including the throwing of gulal. The arrival of Rajabhau Vaje and Bhaskar Bhagre further energized the crowd. By 6pm, the streets around the counting centre were filled with jubilant supporters, marking a vibrant and chaotic celebration of the Mahavikas Aghadi's electoral success.