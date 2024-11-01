 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole
Nana Patole said the ECI had ignored the Congress' request to remove Shukla but had accepted similar requests from BJP to remove the top cops of opposition-ruled West Bengal and poll-bound Jharkhand.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Nana Patole | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in view of the November 20 assembly polls.

In his letter to the ECI, Patole alleged Shukla was a controversial officer who had sided with the BJP, and her continuing in office would raise doubts about holding polls fairly and in a transparent manner.

Patole said the ECI had ignored the Congress' request to remove Shukla but had accepted similar requests from BJP to remove the top cops of opposition-ruled West Bengal and poll-bound Jharkhand.

On September 27, during the visit of Election Commission officials to Mumbai, a Congress delegation requested the removal of Shukla. In their letter, they accused Shukla of filing cases against opposition leaders, obstructing opposition members and activists, and using threats and pressure tactics. The letter also stated that Shukla had been involved in phone tapping of opposition leaders, and cases had been filed against her, congress mentioned in their letter.

Patole again wrote a letter to the ECI asking why she has not been removed.

