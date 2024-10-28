Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar To File Nominations Today Amid Show Of Strength; VIDEO

Eknath Shinde will file his nomination today |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are set to fill their nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Shinde will file his nomination for Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Pawar from Baramati. Both leaders held roadshows before filing their nominations.

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders joined Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Mahayuti's show of strength in Thane. BJP candidate from Thane constituency, Sanjay Kelkar will also file his nomination today (Monday, October 28).

The rally in Thane began from Wagle Estate, Model Check Naka's Datta Mandir to Kisan Nagar's ITI building. Along with Shiv Sena and BJP, the Ramdas Athawale-led RPI workers also joined the Mahayuti's rally. Speaking with the media, Fadnavis said, "Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. CM Shinde is filing his nomination and he will win the election with record votes. Thane will be with Mahayuti yet again."

Both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's family performed traditional Hindu rituals before the leaders left to file their nominations. Thane is Shinde's political bastion and retaining the constituencies in Thane city is key for the Mahayuti.

Thane, Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde is set to file his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane. Prior to this, his wife and and daughter in law did his tilak at his residence, for his anticipated victory pic.twitter.com/TaQcotbxxK — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

In the Lok Sabha 2024, the Thane constituency saw a tough fight between Sena (UBT) and Shinde Sena. Notably, Shinde Sena's Naresh Mhaske won the seat defeating sitting MP Sene (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare.

Vichare has now fielded from Thane assembly against BJP's Sanjay Kelkar. The third major face from Thane is Avinash Jadhav from MNS, who has already filed his nomination last week.

While Baramati is the hometown and political bastion for the Pawar family. However, the politics in Baramati took a new turn after Ajit Pawar split from him uncle, Sharad Pawar. Notably, after the Lok Sabha 2024, Maharashtra assembly elections too will see Pawar v/s Pawar battle. The NCP-Sharad Pawar faction has fielded Yuegndra Pawar against Ajit Pawar from Baramati. Yugendra is Ajit Pawar's nephew.

After the Lok Sabha 2024, this will be second direct contest between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Both the alliances have declared their candidates, however, few seats are yet to be declared which are expected to be announced today or tomorrow. The deadline to file nominations is October 29.

The elections for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.