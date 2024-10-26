Fighting Against Uncle a Challenge, But I'm Not Worried, Says Yugendra on Maiden Poll in Baramati Against Ajit Pawar

(L to R) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Baramati candidate for NCP (SP) Yugendra Yadav | FPJ

With stage set for another battle within the Pawar clan in Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar says fighting against his uncle Ajit Pawar is a challenge for him, but he is not worried as goodwill and blessings are with him.

He said it is the people of Baramati who chose him for the assembly poll fight this time.

For the November 20 assembly polls, the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra, who is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas. This is Yugendra's maiden election.

Second battle in Pawar family

This is the second electoral contest between two members of the politically influential Pawar family in their home turf Baramati in Pune district in the last six months. In May, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule fought the Lok Sabha election against her estranged cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

Sule retained the Baramati seat by defeating her sister-in-law by a margin of more than 1.58 lakh votes.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by the senior Pawar in 1999 split in July 2023 after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

In a telephonic interview to PTI from Baramati, Yugendra said, "When my uncle (Ajit Pawar) worked and contested Baramati elections, Pawar saheb's blessings were with him...But now the blessings are with me. Pawar saheb has more experience which is a boost and support to me." He said he has also been putting efforts in the constituency and has developed a strong base.

"My parents are into social work, I am involved in educational institutions and a wrestling association. My factory is here and I am doing organic farming," he said.

"It is 99 per cent goodwill of (Sharad) Pawar saheb, while my effort is only one per cent," he added.

Yugendra, who was involved in the poll campaign for his aunt Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha polls, admitted that the lead she got from the Baramati assembly segment during the parliamentary elections was a hope for him.

Sule polled 1,43,941 votes, while Sunetra Pawar received 96,560 votes from Baramati assembly segment.

When asked whether the people of Baramati will have a tough choice this time as from the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar traditionally contested the assembly polls, while Sule fought the Lok Sabha elections, Yugendra said that understanding was in place when both of them worked with Sharad Pawar.

"But with the changed political scenario, these things have also changed. Baramati will go with the ideology of Pawar saheb," he expressed confidence.

The 32-year-old businessman, who is hoping to succeed in politics, said the decision to contest elections was not made by him or senior Pawar.

"It is the people of Baramati who decided that I should contest," he said.

The question of which of the two NCPs was real does not arise, he said, adding that Sharad Pawar is the party founder.

"It has also been proven in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

When asked about the future of both the NCPs as the ruling faction led by Ajit Pawar has got the party name and symbol based on the legislative majority, Yugendra said, "The issue will be decided by the people of Maharashtra who are intelligent enough," he said.