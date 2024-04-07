PHOTOS: All You Need To Know About Sunetra Pawar And Supriya Sule's Bond

By: Megha Yadav | April 07, 2024
Baramati is set for a high-profile battle after the NCP fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, against Sule
Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Ajit Pawar, while Supriya Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar and sister of Ajit Pawar and the duo shares warm bond
After the feud between the factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunetra Pawar stepped into politics
They have been seen before together in different occasions and festivals
Sunetra Pawar is 60 years old and Supriya Sule is 54 years old
Supriya Sule is a member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing Baramati since 2009. However, Sunetra Pawar is new to politics
Sule claimed that the intra-family duel in the Lok Sabha polls will not waver her respect for Sunetra Pawar as she is her "elder brother's wife and like a mother"
Before the NCP split Ajit Pawar was one the support system of Supriya Sule
The Baramati constituency is slated for voting in the third phase, which is scheduled for the 7th of May