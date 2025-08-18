Navi Mumbai Rains: NMMC Declares Holiday For All Schools On Tuesday, August 19 Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

NMMC declares school holiday in Navi Mumbai on August 19 due to heavy rains | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In view of the heavy rainfall lashing the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Education Department has declared a holiday for all schools in its jurisdiction on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The order applies to all schools under every management and medium, including primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions, as well as private aided and unaided schools. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The Education Department has directed schools to reschedule all examinations, training sessions, and academic activities planned for the day and complete them at the earliest possible time.

Parents and students have been asked to take note of the holiday and await further instructions from their respective schools. The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sangharatna Khillare, was approved by the NMMC Commissioner.