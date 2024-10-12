Maharashtra Elections 2024: Boost For MVA Govt As Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls For 'Change' At Massive Dussehra Rally In Beed

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange | File

Beed: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil addressed his first-ever Dusserah Melava in Maharashtra's Beed on Saturday. Ahead of assembly elections and amid Maratha community protests, Jarange's rally was crucial. The rally was held at Narayan Gad and was attended by lakhs of his supporters. "We need a change and promise me you will do it," Jarange appealed without taking any party names. The speech is taken as his indirect support to Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, giving a boost to the opposition.

Jarange has been expressing his disappointment with the Shinde Sena - BJP government along with his six hunger strike protests demanding reservation for Marathas. Earlier this month, after ending his sixth hunger strike, Jarange had warned the Mahayuti government that if 'rightful inclusion' of Maratha community is not granted before the model code of conduct kicks in, then those in power will not be spared.

It was in August when Jarange Patil had announced to his followers that there is no option but to get political power if they want a reservation. The activist said although he does not wish to enter politics, the necessity to secure reservation for the Maratha community might compel him to do so.

It was expected that during his Dusserah rally on Saturday, Jarange would announce candidature for soon-to-be-declared assembly polls. Although he did not speak much over his election strategy, he urged the sea of people around him to bring 'a change' in Maharashtra, indirectly extending his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sena V/s Sena During Dusserah Rallies in Mumbai

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde will hold their own Dussehra rallies in Mumbai in a show of strength as assembly elections come close. Today (Saturday, October 12), the two ‘Melavas’ will be held at Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) retaining the traditional Dadar space for the rally.

The two Melavas assume significance with the assembly poll dates being announced any day by the Election Commission of India. It is being said that Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will use the platforms to kick off their election campaigns.