Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Hold Dussehra Rally At Azad Maidan Today; Traffic Restrictions Announced

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena will hold a Dussehra rally at South Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Saturday. While many followers are expected to attend the function, the traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in the SoBo to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and minimise inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

Three main routes of SoBo, or the streets outside CSMT railway station which will be closed for traffic are as follows:

1. Mahapalika Marg - from CSMT junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk i.e., Metro Junction - both bounds. The traffic from CSMT Junction will be diverted via D.N Road and L.T Marg towards Metro Junction. Vehicles coming towards CSMT junction can also opt for Chakala Junction which connects D.N Road to proceed towards their destination.

2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg - from Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk to Chafekar Bandhu Chowk alias O.C.S Junction - both bounds.

3. Hajarimal Somani Marg from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS) to CSMT junction. Instead, vehicles will be diverted from OCS Junction - right turn via MG Road - Hutatma Chowk Junction - Kalaghoda - Regal Junction and left turn to SBS Road.

The other alternative roads for motorists are as follows:

Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction): From OCS, motorists shall turn right to Hutatma Chowk - right to Ramdev Potadar Chowk (CTO) - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) right towards MK Road - Anandilal Potdar Chowk and the final right to Metro Junction.

Walchand Hirachand Marg aka Ballard Estate will be ‘one-way’ from Avtarsingh Bedi Junction to Bharat Petrol Pump.

All the above routes will be strictly a ‘no-parking’ zone, traffic police said in their notification on Friday.

The alliting points for people coming by bus for the Dussehra function or Melawa are at Walchand Hirachand Marg (Ballard Estate), Horniman Circle, K.B Patil Marg and Gate number 18 of the CSMT railway station. Hence, these areas will witness heavy pedestrian traffic.