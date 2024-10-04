Dusshera Holidays 2024: Telangana Junior Colleges, Schools To Remain Closed For 7 Days; Check Full List Of Holidays Here

Dusshera Holidays 2024 | Representative Image

The first term breaks for junior colleges in the state have been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. October 6–13, 2024, will be holiday for all government, private aided, private unaided, cooperative, and welfare institutions that offer a two-year intermediate program. This choice was made in consideration of the junior college first term holidays, which are set for October 6, 2024, to October 13, 2024.

TSBIE has further declared that the first-year Intermediate Course admission deadline for the 2024–25 academic year will now be extended to October 15, 2024.



All schools will also be closed from Gandhi Jayanti to Dusshera while junior colleges will be closed from October 6. Important festivals such as Mahalaya Amavasya on October 2, Bathukamma Festival beginning on October 3, and Dussehra (Vijayadashami) on October 13, 2024 will be observed at this time as part of the holiday schedule.

One of Telangana's major celebrations, Dusshera is deeply significant both culturally and religiously. During this period, the state also celebrates Bathukamma, a festival honouring women, with tremendous fervour and elaborate floral arrangements in addition to customary ceremonies.

The first day of classes at colleges will be October 14, 2024.

The principals of all government, private aided, private unaided, and other kinds of junior colleges were requested by TSBIE in an official statement to widely publicise this extended deadline within their respective jurisdictions. The goal is to guarantee that all college administrations follow the revised timetable so that more students can be admitted.



Holiday dates:

Mahalaya Amavasya - October 2, 2024

Bathukamma Festival Start - October 3, 2024

Saddula Bathukamma (End) - October 9, 2024

Maha Saptami - October 10, 2024

Maha Ashtami - October 11, 2024

Maha Navami - October 12, 2024

Dussehra - October 13, 2024



In the event that there is any doubt regarding the school holidays, parents and students are encouraged to stay in contact with the school administration.