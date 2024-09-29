October 2024 School Holidays: Schools Closed For Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali—Full List Inside

Representative Photo

October is a month filled with festive cheer and excitement, offering students a much-needed break from their academic routines. With several significant holidays lined up, students can look forward to relaxing, recharging, and engaging in various activities beyond their textbooks.

With significant holidays like Ganesh Jayanti and Diwali on the horizon, anticipation is building among students across the country. However, the list and duration of holidays vary by state and region, influenced by local customs and educational calendars. Here’s a rundown of the school holidays for October 2024:

School Holidays in October 2024:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalya Amavasya

Thursday, October 10, 2024: Maha Saptami

Friday, October 11, 2024: Maha Ashtami

Saturday, October 12, 2024: Maha Navami

Sunday, October 13, 2024: Vijaya Dashami

Thursday, October 17, 2024: Valmiki Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja (Bengali)

Thursday, October 31, 2024: Diwali

During these holidays, students can explore hobbies, spend quality time with family and friends, or engage in community service. Outdoor activities, cultural events, and festivals offer opportunities for learning and personal growth. This break also allows students to refocus and return to their studies with renewed energy.

Check Your School's Holiday List

Remember to verify your school's holiday list, as dates may differ. Plan ahead, make the most of this break, and create memorable experiences with loved ones.