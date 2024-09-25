 Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange-Patil Suspends Hunger Strike On 9th Day, Urges Boycott Of Political Rallies Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange-Patil Suspends Hunger Strike On 9th Day, Urges Boycott Of Political Rallies Ahead Of Assembly Elections

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Patil | ANI

Jalna: Bowing to appeals by hundreds of women supporters, Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday suspended his indefinite hunger strike on the 9th day but called upon his followers to boycott the Assembly election rallies by political leaders.

A visibly weak and famished Jarange-Patil accepted a glass of water from a family member and halted his agitation, saying it was difficult for him to continue the hunger-strike with saline being administered to him since last night, after tearful appeals by hundreds of women.

As he ended the hunger strike, thousands of his supporters, including a large number of women let out resounding cheers and applauded, many with tears of relief in their eyes, at the marquee erected in Jarange-Patil's native village, Antarvali-Sarati, on Wednesday evening. Later, he was hoisted onto a chair by two aides while his family members, including parents, wife and kids, plus other relatives anxiously crowded around to enquire after his health condition, amid slogans of 'One Maratha, One Lakh Maratha' raised in the background. In a brief address, Jarange-Patil vowed that the fight for Maratha reservation has not ended and will continue till success is achieved, but expressed satisfaction that the community is now fully united for the cause.

Adopting an aggressive stance, Jarange-Patil declared: "I will not spare anybody who has brought obstacles in our struggle. All of you should keep away from the election rallies (for the upcoming Assembly elections) of all the political leaders. Don't bother even if they don't give you the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme money. "You all go home and sleep peacefully… always remain united and don't come under any political pressures. Do what has happened in the (2024) Lok Sabha elections. Don't be scared of any political leaders now," he exhorted his supporters, urging them not to travel to Jalna as the agitation has been suspended for the present.

Jarange-Patil also warned the ruling MahaYuti government against meting out any injustice to the quotas cause, saying the Marathas and OBCs are one but if the government deprives them of their right, then people will give them a befitting reply in the Maharashtra elections.

Later, the Maratha leader is likely to be admitted to a hospital for treatment and recover his strength after nine days of abstention from food and water that took a toll on health from September 17 onwards, said an aide.

