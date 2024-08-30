Marathwada News: ‘Swachhata Queen’ Gets Good Response; Social Activists Withdraw Hunger Strike After Assurance |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Ecotsav, a social organization, jointly organized the ‘Swacchata Queen’ competition at the Late MP Moreshwar Save Sanskrutik Krida Sankul Hall in Vijaynagar on Thursday.

The competition received overwhelming support from women residents. It was held under the campaign ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ to raise awareness about garbage segregation and maintaining a clean city. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand presided over the function.

Various competitions and games for women included the Rice Game, Colour Code, ball in dustbin, rapid fire round, and others. More than 200 women participated in the event. Manisha Lodha emerged victorious and was declared Swachhata Queen. The runner-up was Geeta Lande, and the second runner-up was Surekha Nagare. Shobha Tupe received the consolation prize. Jogdand distributed prizes to the winners. Assistant Commissioner Rahul Jadhav, Control Officer Dhiraj Chavan, former Corporator Rajaram More, Vimal Kendre, Vilas Bhange, Akshay Ganacharya, and others contributed to the success of the function.

Read Also Pune: ATS Busts Illegal Telephone Exchange In Kondhwa Ahead Of Ganeshotsav

Social activists withdraw hunger strike after assurance

Social activists Mayur Agrawal and Ganesh Lute initiated a hunger strike on Wednesday at Shaula Chowk in Jalna city, demanding the cancellation of the increased property tax imposed by the municipal corporation. They alleged that the municipal corporation is levying the property tax incorrectly, recovering more money from residents, and therefore, they demand that the tax be reverted to the earlier rates.

MP Kalyan Kale and other leaders, including Ashok Pangarkar, Umesh Agrawal, Sanjay Dethe, Satish Panch, Subhashchandra Devidan, Sanjay Mutha, Sanjay Bhartiya, and others, visited the site and assured the agitators that they would take the issue to the administration.

Meanwhile, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad met with the agitators on behalf of the municipal corporation and provided a written assurance that Jalna residents would be allowed to submit appeals regarding the increased property tax and that necessary action would be taken within a month.

Following this assurance from the corporation, Agrawal and Lute withdrew their hunger strike.