Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Vinod Tawde Calls For Immediate ECI Action Against Supriya Sule & Nana Patole Over Alleged 'Bitcoin Scam'

NCP Leader Supriya Sule (L), BJP Leader Vinod Tawde (M) And Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole (R) | X @Supruya Sule & File Pics

Mumbai: After a row erupted over an alleged "bitcoin scam" linked to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Vinod Tawde said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should also take immediate action against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole "on the basis of viral audio and chat."

Tawde took to X and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of using "illegal bitcoin money" in the assembly elections of Maharashtra.

He also shared the alleged viral voice note of MVA leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole on his social media handle on X.

Tweet Of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde

"Allegations of former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil have made it clear that Supriya Sule, Nana Patole and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are using illegal money through Bitcoin in Maharashtra elections. He tried very hard to hide the truth through his lies, but now the people of Maharashtra know his truth well, the answer to which they will get through voting tomorrow. @supriya_sule @NANA_PATOLE. The Election Commission should also take immediate action against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on the basis of viral audio and chat," Tawde posted on X.

Supriya Sule's Challenge To BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivdei

Earlier on Tuesday, NCP leader Supriya Sule challenged BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi to a debate over allegations of a "bitcoin scam" linked to the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Supriya Sule stated that she is prepared to engage in a public discussion with any BJP representative at a time and place of their choosing.

"I deny all the allegations levelled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the bjp at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum," Sule posted on X.

Supriya Sule Files Criminal Complaint With The Election Commission

In response to these accusations, Supriya Sule has filed a criminal complaint with the Election Commission and the Cyber Cell in Pune. The allegations stem from claims made by a former IPS officer accusing her of using bitcoin to finance the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Prior to filing the complaint, Sule criticised Sudhanshu Trivedi for making "baseless allegations" and accused him of disseminating false information.

"It's appalling that such baseless allegations are made by Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, yet not surprising as it's a clear case of spreading false information, the night before elections. My lawyer will be issuing a criminal and civil defamation notice against Sudhanshu Trivedi for making outrightly false allegations with an intent to deceive the public at large," Sule posted on X, tagging Trivedi.

Accusation Made By BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference accusing Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole of engaging in a conspiracy involving illegal bitcoin transactions to influence election results in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Trivedi also presented an alleged audio clip related to these transactions, which purportedly involved "big names."

"An accused dealer contacts a former police officer, who has been jailed previously, and tells him that he (the dealer) wants to conduct bitcoin transactions in cash. The officer declines the request. However, the dealer tries to convince him, claiming that a few 'big people' are involved, allegedly naming Nana Patole and Supriya Sule. When the officer expresses doubt, the dealer sends him the audio clips," Trivedi said.

Additionally, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018. He alleged that the funds from this fraud were used for election campaigns.

Speaking to ANI, retired IPS officer Patil also alleged that Amitabh Gupta, then Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Bhagyashri Nautake, then Deputy Commissioner of Police handling Cyber Crime Investigations, were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which he claimed were used by the two political leaders.

