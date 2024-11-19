 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Extends Service Hours To Aid Voters And Election Staff On November 20
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line extends service hours on November 20 to facilitate voters and election staff | X/Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), that operates Metro 3 or Aqua Line, has extended service hours on Wednesday, when the city will witness voting for the state assembly. MMRC will operate trains early morning until midnight to ensure smooth travel for the election staff and voters for assembly elections.

The first train will depart from 4 AM in the morning of November 20, 2024 and the last train at 1 AM on November 21, 2024 from both BKC and Aarey JVLR stations. Additional 20 trips have been added to ease the convenience during the extended hours.

The Metro 3 recently completed its first month of operations, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transportation landscape. This underground metro line, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024, began operations on October 7, and has since generated a ridership of 612,913 passengers up to November 5.

The Aqua Line has been a game-changer in addressing one of Mumbai’s most pressing issues: traffic congestion. With its 27 underground stations, the Aqua Line offers a faster and more reliable alternative to road transport, significantly reducing travel time across some of the city's most congested areas.

Commuters can now traverse the 12.34 km stretch from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just under an hour, a journey that previously took over two hours by road.

The phase one of the city's maiden underground metro covers a critical stretch from Aarey Colony-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to BKC.

