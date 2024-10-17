Not Part Of Metro-3 Work: MMRC Chief Responds To Post On 'Tasteless Beautification' at Siddhivinayak Station

The image showing pillars outside under-construction metro station near Siddhivinayak Temple | X (@suchetadalal)

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday (October 16) reacted on a social media post drawing attention what was called 'tasteless beautification' work taking place as part of Mumbai Metro 3 construction.

On Wednesday, journalist Sucheta Dalal tagged Ashwini Bhide in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which contained several images. The undated images appeared to show several decorative pillars erected near what appeared to be under-construction entrance to a metro station.

In her post, Dalal said that the 'crazy ugly tasteless beautification’ was taking place near Siddhivinayak station and that it was taking up half the pavement. Dalal had tagged Bhide, MMRC as well as BMC.

In her reply to Dalal's post, Bhide said that the constructions Dalal was referring to was not part of Metro Rail construction and invited her to find out and contact the correct authority who had erected the pillars.

This is the crazy ugly tasteless‘beautification’ coming up around Siddhivinayak station ⁦@MumbaiMetro3⁩ it occupies half the pavement. Where will people walk? People? Do they matter? Spend money then think & dismantle!! ⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@AshwiniBhide⁩ ⁦@zoru75⁩ pic.twitter.com/YpLWd5oc8k — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) October 16, 2024

At the time publishing of this story, Dalal had not directly replied to Bhide's post but she did so on some posts made by other users in reply to Bhide's post.

To a person commending Bhide for her 'perfect reply', Dalal asked whether she herself was responsible to ensure people coming out of the station had adequate space to walk or was it the job of MMRC chief to do so.

The BMC however, replied to Dalal's initial post expressing regret for the inconvenience and conveyed that the responsible department had been instructed to look into the matter.