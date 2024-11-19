Maharashtra Elections 2024: MBVV Police Deploy Over 3,240 Personnel For Free And Fair Polling, Arms Deposited To Ensure Law & Order

MBVV Police deploy over 3,240 personnel for secure and fair polling in Maharashtra Elections 2024 | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: As the electorate gears-up to vote in the state assembly elections on Wednesday (20, November), the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have chalked out their plans to ensure that the polling process takes place in a free and fair manner.

More than 3,240 police personnel have been assigned poll duty to avoid any untoward incident in the Mira Road-Virar belt which has five assembly constituencies including three falling in Palghar district. Headed by MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey, the security personnel to be deployed include-five DCP’s, 12 ACP’s, 386 officers, 2,840 constables and head constables.

This apart from 1,240 home guards, 88 police volunteers along with five companies of the central industrial security force (CISF) /state armed police (SAP) and a company from the state reserve police force (SRPF) have been deployed.

Additionally, five reserved striking units will also be on a high alert mode. A total of 1,776 polling stations are housed in 449 structures across all the five assembly constituencies including- Boisar (131), Nallasopara (132), Vasai (133), Mira-Bhayandar (145) and Ovala-Majiwada (146) having a collective voter strength of 24,30,479 as on 30, October, 2024.

Personnel from the cyber cell have been deputed to keep a close eye on fake news and objectionable content on social media platforms and take immediate action against trouble mongers.

Any kind of violation of the model code of conduct or suspicious activities can be reported directly to the local police stations or on 022-35006130, 29452135 and 7021995352.

175 Arms Deposited, 4 Impounded.

Responding to the directives issued by the state election commission (SEC), 154 out of the 201 arms holders in the MBVV police Commissionerate jurisdiction have deposited their licensed weapons at their respective police stations after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on 15, October for the assembly elections.

While 22 arms were deposited and their licenses cancelled, four weapons have been impounded till 19, November. 21 arms holders fall under the exempted category such as public/ private sector banks and their security agencies.

Election code of conduct mandates arms license holders to deposit their weapons at the police station to ensure law and order, and peaceful conduct of elections. The deposited weapons will be returned to the owners after the end of the counting process scheduled on 23, November.