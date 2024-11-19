Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Eyes 7th Term In Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP candidate from Mumbai's Malabar Hill constituency |

The constituents of Mumbai's Malabar Hill constituency have been placing their trust in BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha for over three decades. Lodha, who is aiming for his seventh uninterrupted term, has built a reputation for delivering on his promises and addressing the needs of the constituency, which has led to his repeated re-election.

Achievements as MLA

As an MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has spearheaded numerous initiatives for Malabar Hill residents. His accomplishments include the completion of MP Mill Road to enhance connectivity, construction of over 100 public toilets to improve sanitation, and development of walking trails at 50-60 locations, providing safe spaces for outdoor activities. He has also beautified major chowks and resolved redevelopment issues for over 5,000 families, ensuring safer housing.

Proven Leadership in Governance

Lodha’s leadership extends to state-level governance as a minister. As the Minister of Skill Development, he launched initiatives like the Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, establishing over 1,000 skill centers across Maharashtra and creating employment opportunities through the Namo Maharojgar Melava. His Women’s Startup Scheme has empowered aspiring female entrepreneurs, while his tenure in the Tourism and Women and Child Development ministries showcases his versatility.

As the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Lodha’s people-first approach shines through. His Janta Darbars have been instrumental in resolving citizen concerns, and he has supported women’s self-help groups with the Athavdi Bazar initiative. Recreational centers for senior citizens and health camps highlight his focus on social welfare and accessible healthcare.

Promoted social-unity

Beyond governance, Lodha has fostered social unity through events like Sant Sammelan and Buddha Mahotsav, promoting cultural harmony. Initiatives like Gym on Wheels and women’s hostels address community needs, from fitness to safety and shelter.

Lodha’s decades-long service to Malabar Hill reflects his commitment to inclusive development, effective governance, and community engagement. His proven track record and hands-on approach have brought tangible benefits, earning him the trust of his constituents.

As Malabar Hill looks to the future, Lodha’s leadership offers a vision of continued growth and progress. With unmatched experience and a deep connection to the people, he remains a trusted leader capable of driving development and addressing the needs of the community.

Congress party has pitted Heera Navji Devasi against Lodha in Malabar Hill seat.