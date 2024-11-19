 Kalina, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Shiv Sena (UBT) Win Again In University Constituency?
Kalina, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Shiv Sena (UBT) Win Again In University Constituency?

Kalina, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Shiv Sena (UBT) Win Again In University Constituency?

Kalina, Maharashtra Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) has been able to retain grip on this constituency that comprises a sprawling campus of Mumbai University. The incumbent Sanjay Potnis is fighting against BJP's Amarjeet Singh.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:59 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Who will secure victory in Kalina? | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Kalina Assembly Constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Kalina assembly constituency comes in Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Kalina constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 175, comes in Mumbai Suburban District. The constituency comprises a sprawling campus of Mumbai University.

It is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena (UBT). Potnis is contesting election this time as well. He is facing off against Amrjeet Singh of BJP.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Potnis defeated Congress' George Abraham by 4931 votes. Potnis got 43319 votes while Abraham got 38388 votes.

2019 poll results

2019 poll results | Election Commission

Sanjay Potnis has been able to keep grip on power in Kalina constituency. He secured victory in 2014 election as well.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Kalina constituency has 2,41,737 voters.

article-image

Current Situation in Maharashtra Assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

