Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will SP's Abu Azmi Retain His Citadel?

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Abu Azmi retain his seat in Mankhurd Shivajinagar? | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Mankhurd assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.

Mankhurd constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 171, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Mankhurd, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party. He is contesting this time as well. Against him is Nationalist Congress Party's (Ajit Pawar) Nawab Malik.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Abu Azmi defeated Shiv Sena's Vithal Lokare by 25,601 votes. Azmi got 69082 votes while Lokare got 43481 votes.

Abu Asim Azmi has registered victory in Mankhurd in last three state elections. | FPJ

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency result in 2019 election | Election Commission of India

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar can be considered Abu Azmi's citadel. He has registered victory in 2009 as well as 2014 Maharashtra elections.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency has 3,34,136 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.