Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha Danorkar, Warns Kunbi Community; VIDEO

Mumbai: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Pratibha Danorkar has issued a veiled threat to the Kunbi community, warning of political repercussions for those who oppose her. The incident took place during an election rally in Warora, where MP Danorkar was present to support Congress candidate Praveen Kakade. Her remarks have stirred anger within the Kunbi community, particularly since she won her Lok Sabha seat on the strength of their votes.

Addressing the gathering, Danorkar made a pointed reference to those opposing her political standing, stating, "Some people are openly supporting independents, going around with cars behind them. Even if you stand behind the independents, I will remain the MP for the next five years. I will keep track of everyone who opposes me during this time."

Her comments seemed to target political rivals and critics within her own constituency, which includes several villages with significant Kunbi representation.

Danorkar continued, emphasizing her control over the local political landscape, "In my Lok Sabha constituency, which covers 2800 villages, I know exactly who supported me and who opposed me. Even in the smaller assembly constituencies, I have a record of every village and household—whether they supported me or were against me. After the elections on November 20, I will know exactly who stood where, and I will decide accordingly." This statement was interpreted by many as a warning to those planning to oppose her.

The remarks come at a time of political tension in the region. Anil Danorkar, the brother of the late MP Baloo Danorkar, has revolted against the Congress party by filing his nomination as an independent candidate under the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Anil had expected to be given the Congress ticket, but Pratibha Danorkar chose to back Praveen Kakade instead, fueling speculation about a rift within the Danorkar family.

The viral video has sparked widespread debate, with many Kunbi community members expressing their discontent over what they perceive as an attempt to intimidate political opponents. Pratibha Danorkar's comments have raised questions about the extent to which political power is being wielded in local elections and whether such threats will have long-term consequences for her standing in the community.