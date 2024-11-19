Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kalyan East Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Dhanjay Bodare's Workers Attacked In Ulhasnagar; Stones Pelted At Car

UBT candidate Dhanjay Bodare's workers attacked in Ulhasnagar during late-night stone-pelting incident | File Photo

Thane: The Vitthalwadi police booked a case against unknown individuals for allegedly pelting stones at UBT's Kalyan East candidate Dhanjay Bodare's worker's car when they all along with Bodare's daughter was going to Ulhasnagar on Monday night. The incident took place in the OT section area of Ulhasnagar on Monday night.

Dhanjay Bodare, who is contesting in Kalyan East assembly, and his daughter Dhanshree Bodare, along with party workers, were on two separate cars heading to Ulhasnagar when unidentified individuals pelted stones at the car.

Following this, one worker has suffered minor injuries and one car was damaged. However, the Bodare rushed to the police station to file a case against unknown individuals.

Dhanjay Bodare said that our party worker and my daughter received information that a few people were roaming in and around the OT section to distribute money around 2:15 AM on Monday. Thereafter, Bodare's daughter and a party worker (male and female) were in two separate cars heading to the spot. In midway, unidentified people, ten to twelve, stopped the car in which and pelted stones, using sticks, at the car. Following this, the car's glass broke and injured one person. They promptly fled the scene and alerted Dhanjay Bodare, who subsequently rushed to the police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Koli from Ulhasnagar Division said, "The stone was pelted at Bodare's party workers' car when they received information about money distribution. Bodare's daughter was sitting in another car. We filed a case against unknown people. We are investigating the matter. We are going through CCTV footage installed in nearby areas. We will soon apprehend them."

The police said that seeing this incident, the police have deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.