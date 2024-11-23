Maharashtra Election VIP Seats Results 2024: Milind Deora Trailing In Worli, Dhananjay Munde Leading In Parli

Maharashtra Election Results, Trends In VIP Seats | Representative Image

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday at 8 am, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The first round of the EVM counting has concluded at some seats and early trends for the 2024 assembly elections results are out.

As per ABP Majha, as of 10 am, out of 288 seats in the state, Mahayuti is leading in 193 seats, MVA in 87 seats and other small parties leading in 8 seats. Know who is leading in the VIP seats of Maharashtra as of 10.30 am.

In the high-profile seat in Mumbai's Worli, Shiv Sena UBT leader, sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray is leading with a thin margin of around 600 votes. His main opponent is Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora. While, in neighboring Mahim seat, MNS' Amit Thackeray is trailing and Sene UBT's Mahesh Sawant is leading against the sitting MLA Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

In other VIP seats in Mumbai, including the suburbs BJP is leading in constituencies like Colaba (Rahul Narwekar), Malabar Hill (M P Lodha), Gharkopar (Parag Shah), Borivali (Sanjay Upadhyay) and others. While, Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai is leading in Bandra East against Zeeshan Siddique.

As per ECI website as of 10.30 am, CM Eknath Shinde who contesting from Kopri, Thane is leading with more than 19,000 votes. Sena UBT had fielded Kedar Dighe against Shinde. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who is contesting from Nagpur is leading by more than 7000 votes. While, in a tight fight, Congress' Nana Patole who contested from Sakoli in Vidharbha is leading with a very thin margin of 600 votes against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar.

In Marathwada's Parli constituency, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction's Dhananjay Munde is leading, while in the hot seat of Baramati, Dy CM Ajit Pawar is leading as of 10 am. While, in a shocking update, veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat who is contested for the ninth term is trailing with a huge margin of 8,000 votes, as per ABP Majha.

Early trends for more VIP seats will be added. Stay tuned.