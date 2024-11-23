Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins; Mahayuti Eyes For Term 2.0 While MVA Readies For Power Shift |

Maharashtra’s political landscape has undergone major upheaval over the past five years, reshaping alliances and rivalries. The much-anticipated results of the Assembly elections are set to be revealed as vote counting takes place on Saturday, November 23. The state recorded a voter turnout of around 65% on November 20, marking an increase from the previous election.

This election saw 4,136 candidates contesting across 288 constituencies, including 2,086 independent contenders. The BJP contested 149 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielded candidates in 81 constituencies and the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction in 59. On the opposition side, Congress contested 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86. The BSP, aiming to expand its presence, contested 237 seats.

At 8:20 AM

Visuals Of Postal Ballot Counting In Nashik

At 8:10 AM

'Maharashtra Will Make Maha Vikas Aghadi Victorious,' Says Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Ahead of the counting of votes for Maharashtra Election 2024 and #JharkhandElection2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Initial trends will start coming in now, postal ballots will be counted. I think picture will be clear around 11 am-12 noon. But it is very clear that the people of Maharashtra will make Maha Vikas Aghadi victorious and we will get the opportunity to form government once again with a simple majority. The manner in which Maharashtra saw corruption, loot and crimes against women, farmers issues in 2.5 years and the manner in which Delhi was trying to run the Govt in Delhi, Maharashtra saw that too. Our victory is certain and I believe that as the results come out, we will all celebrate."

At 8:00 AM

Counting Of Votes Begins

Counting of votes begins in all 288 seats for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. BJP- led Mahayuti alliance eyes for their second term while opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi fights to shift state's political power dynamics.

At 7:25 AM

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

At 7:00 AM

Outside visuals from a voting counting centre in Baramati as the counting for 288 assembly seats for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is expected to begin at 8 am.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of NCP is the candidate against Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar of NCP-SCP, in Baramati

Key Leaders In Fray

Prominent leaders added weight to the elections by vying for critical constituencies. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contested from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought his sixth consecutive term from Nagpur South-West. Congress state chief Nana Patole contested from Sakoli, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar defended his Baramati stronghold against his grandnephew, Yungendra Pawar, representing NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP-Ajit Pawar, currently holds 202 seats in the Assembly. On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) has 69 seats.

Prestige Battle For Parties

For Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), this election is pivotal in regaining political momentum after losing power in 2022 due to the party’s split, led by Eknath Shinde. Thackeray is determined to reestablish himself as the true torchbearer of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. Meanwhile, Shinde’s popularity has surged due to welfare initiatives launched by the Mahayuti government.

The split within the NCP has heightened election stakes. Ajit Pawar, now aligned with the ruling coalition, seeks to strengthen his political position, while his uncle Sharad Pawar remains focused on preserving his legacy. For Congress, the election serves as a crucial test following setbacks in the Haryana Assembly polls earlier this year. Party chief Nana Patole is leading efforts to solidify Congress’ position in Maharashtra.

With the BJP and Congress going head-to-head in over 70 constituencies in the state, the outcomes in these regions will play a decisive role in determining the formation of Maharashtra’s next government.