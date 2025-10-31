Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration

Residents of Sarasole village demand restoration of Ganesh Ramlila Ground after debris dumping and neglect | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Sarasole village, Navi Mumbai have urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take swift action to restore the Ganesh Ramlila Ground, which has fallen into disrepair due to debris dumping and lack of maintenance.

Ground Vital For Community Sports and Events

The ground, extensively used by local youth for cricket and community events, is jointly managed by CIDCO and NMMC. Former corporator Suraj Patil raised the issue with Forest Minister Ganesh Naik during the Janata Darbar held in Vashi on Thursday.

Land Division Between CIDCO and NMMC

“Around 70% of the land has been leased to a medical college by CIDCO at a nominal rate, while the remaining 30% is under the civic body’s control,” informed Patil at the Darbar.

Debris Dumping Worsens Condition

One of the primary concerns highlighted was that debris had been dumped on the ground during the Maratha Morcha to create temporary facilities. Later, Durga Puja organizers also discarded construction waste at the site, worsening the condition.

“This is the only playground available for hundreds of youngsters in the vicinity, and it’s now unfit for any sporting activity,” said the former corporator.

Meeting Held To Resolve The Issue

A meeting was held before Diwali at the office of the Nerul Ward Officer to discuss the issue. “However, since the college management refused to take responsibility for the repairs, the matter was presented directly to the minister on Thursday,” Patil said.

Minister Orders Immediate Restoration Work

The minister has reportedly directed NMMC to coordinate with Terna management and initiate restoration work immediately. “He also instructed officials to ensure CIDCO’s lease terms are followed, to obtain written assurances from all concerned parties, and to keep the ground accessible to the public at all times,” Patil added.

