Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Know Early Trends In Key Constituencies In Mumbai & State

Maharashtra Election Results | Representative Image

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday at 8 am, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The first round of the EVM counting has concluded at some seats and early trends for the 2024 assembly elections results have started coming in.

Here are the early trends for key constituencies and leaders in the high-stake battle to rule Maharashtra as provided by the office of Electoral Officer as of 9.30 am.

In Mumbai's Wadala seat, BJP's incumbent MLA Kalidas Kolambkar leading after first round of EVM. He is leading with 5,656 votes against his main opponent Shiv Sena UBT's Shraddha Jadhav.

In the Dharavi seat, Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad leading from Dharavi after first round. She is leading with 1,913 votes against main opponent Shiv Sena's Rajesh Khandare.

In Anushakti Nagar seat, NCP (SP)'s Fahad Ahmad leading with 804 votes against NCP's Sana Malik.

In Kandivali East seat, incumbent BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar leading after first round. He is leading by 4,462 votes against Congress' Kalu Budhelia.

In Ghatkopar East, BJP's Parag Shah leading after first round. Incumbent MLA Shah received 3,486 votes in first EVM round. The Maharashtra's richest MLA leads with 1,841 against his strong opponent Rakhi Jadhav of NCP (SP).

In Andheri East, Shiv Sena's Murji Patel (Kaka) is leading after first round. Patel received 3,981 votes in first EVM round. He is leading with 499 votes against incumbent MLA Rutuja Latke.

In Vile Parle, BJP's Parag Alavani is leading after first round. Incumbent MLA Alavani is leading with 1,212 votes against SS (UBT)'s Sandeep Naik.

In the high-profile Worli, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray is leading after first round. Incumbent MLA Thackeray has received 4,231 votes in first round. While, his opponent Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) received 3,736 votes. Aaditya is leading with 495 votes against Deora. MNS's Sandeep Deshpande who is another strong contender here has received 2,391 votes.

While, in Navi Mumbai's Airoli seat BJP's Ganesh Naik leading by 2100 votes.

In Borivali, BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay is leading after two rounds. Upadhyay received 11,648 votes. He has a big lead of 8,205 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Bhosale.

In Charkop, BJP's Yogesh Sagar is leading after first round. Incumbent MLA Sagar has received 4,795 votes. He is leading with 3,554 votes against Congress' Yashwant Singh.

In Bandra East seat, Varun Sardesai is leading from Bandra East after first round. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Varun Sardesai received 2,791 votes. Its a close lead with 662 votes against incumbent MLA Zeeshan Siddique of NCP.

In Colaba, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar leading. BJP's Rahul Narwekar has received 5,492 votes after first round. It is a huge lead of 4,515 against Congress' Heera Nawaji Devasi, who received 914 votes.

Early trends for VIP seats across Maharashtra will be added. Stay Tuned.