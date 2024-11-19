Mumbadevi, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Be Able To Snatch Seat From Amin Patel?

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Mumbadevi assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Mumbadevi assembly constituency comes in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The famous Mumbadevi temple is located in the constituency.

Mumbadevi constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 186, falls in Mumbai City District.

In upcoming polls, the fight is between Congress' Amin Patel and Shiv Sena's Shaina NC.

Amin Patel has won the last three elections from the Mumbadevi constituency. In 2019, he defeated Shiv Sena's Pandurang Sakpal by over 23,000 votes.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Sion Koliwada constituency has 2,41,963 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.