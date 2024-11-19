Malabar Hill, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Seeks 7th Term

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Malabar Hill Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. It is a part of the Mumbai City South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Worli, Byculla, Shivadi, Mumbadevi and Colaba. The constituency is currently represented by one of the richest MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly.

Malabar Hill constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 185, falls in Mumbai City District. Prabhat Mangal Lodha is the sitting MLA from Malabar Hill constituency. He is vying for seventh consecutive term as MLA from the seat.

In upcoming polls, the fight is between BJP's Lodha and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary. However total 7 candidates are in the fray in Malabar Hill.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Lodha defeated Congress's Heera Navaji Devasi with over 70,000 votes.

Mangal Lodha has won consistently in this constituency since 1995 assembly elections.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Dharavi constituency has 2,61,172 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.