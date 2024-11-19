 Dharavi, Election 2024 Maharashtra: Will Jyoti Gaikwad Guard Family Bastion?
Dharavi, Election 2024 Maharashtra: Will Jyoti Gaikwad Guard Family Bastion?

Maharashtra Election 2024: The Gaikwad family has had ties with Dharavi for decades. After Eknath Gaikwad his daughters Varsha and Jyoti Gaikwad have been active in the constituency. Jyoti Gaikwad is now contesting assembly election.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who will win in Dharavi

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Dharavi assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Dharavi assembly constituency comes in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. Dharavi is often touted to be Asia's largest slum and development of the area is a key issue in Mumbai and in state.

Dharavi constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 177, falls in Mumbai City District. Dharavi, the constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, is currently vacant after Varsha Gaikwad, the MLA from Congress got elected to the Parliament.

In upcoming polls, the fight is between Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Rajesh Khandare.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Varsha Gaikwad defeated Ashish More by 11,824 votes. Gaikwad got 53954 votes while More got 42130 votes.

Varsha Gaikwad has won consistently in this constituency since 2004 assembly elections.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Dharavi constituency has 2,61,869 voters.

Pandharpur, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 3-Time MLA Bhalake Bharat Tukaram Seeks 4th Term On...
Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

