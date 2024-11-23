 Mumbai, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live: Counting Of Votes Begins, Mahayuti & MVA In Tight Contest For 36 Crucial Seats In Heartland
A total of 420 candidates are in the fray for 36 assembly seats in both districts of Mumbai—Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 AM today. Initially, the counting of ballot votes will take place for the first half hour, followed by the opening of EVMs. In Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, there are 36 Assembly seats where several prominent candidates are contesting. Stay updated with the developments related to the 36 seats from the state's heartland here:

At 8:0 AM - Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi Assembly constituency, Sanjay Nirupam visits Siddhivinayak temple. "I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings," he said.

At 8:0 AM - Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mahim Assembly constituency, Mahesh Sawant visits Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple.

At 7:30 AM-Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina NC visits Siddhivinayak temple and seeks the blessings of Ganpati Bappa ahead of the counting.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024:

Over the past five years, Maharashtra’s political landscape has experienced significant shifts, redefining alliances and rivalries. The eagerly awaited Assembly election results will be unveiled as the vote counting commences on Saturday, November 23. The state witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 65% on November 20, an increase compared to the previous election.

This election featured 4,136 candidates competing across 288 constituencies, including 2,086 independents. The BJP fielded candidates in 149 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) contesting 81 and the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction in 59. On the opposition front, Congress contested 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86. The BSP, aiming to strengthen its foothold, contested a total of 237 seats.

