Maharashtra Election Results 2024: UBT's Sanjay Raut Cries Conspiracy, Says 'This Can't Be Decision Of People Of State'

The early trends as of 10:30 AM indicate a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has responded to the early trends showing Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) massive defeat in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media amid ongoing counting, Raut said, 'This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want.'

'From what we are seeing, it seems that something is wrong. This was not the decision of the public. Everyone will understand what is wrong here. What did they (Mahayuti) do that they are getting more than 120 seats? How is it that MVA is not even getting 75 seats in Maharashtra?' Raut said.

#WATCH | As Mahayuti has crossed halfway mark in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut says, "They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats...This cannot be the public's decision. even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are…

Rejecting the trends, Raut said that his party has faith in the people of Maharashtra. "They have done some 'gadbad,' they have stolen some of our seats...This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde gets 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40 seats, and BJP gets 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have faith in the people of Maharashtra," he said.