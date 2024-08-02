Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Directs Urgent Measures To Alleviate Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

To substantially reduce the traffic congestion caused by potholes, underpasses, and flyover works on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed that all possible measures be implemented on a priority basis. "The Maharashtra Government will provide all necessary assistance. However, if the traffic on this highway is not smooth within the next 10 days, the responsible officer will be suspended," Ajit Pawar instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department on Thursday.

The Mumbai-Nashik highway is an important and major route connecting North Maharashtra, witnessing heavy traffic. Currently, flyover works are underway at several locations, including Asangaon and Vashind, and potholes have formed due to the rains, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. The travel time between Nashik and Mumbai has increased to 8-10 hours.

"This is a serious issue, and immediate repairs are necessary to alleviate the situation. Timely filling of potholes can save time by increasing vehicle speed. However, there has been negligence from the highway contractor. Officers from the National Highways Authority and representatives should jointly inspect and prepare drone videos of the potholes and damaged roads. Until the potholes are filled and the highway is repaired, the proposal to stop toll collection on this highway should be submitted," Ajit Pawar directed.

A meeting regarding the improvement of the Mumbai-Nashik highway was held under the chairmanship of Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Dilip Bunker, and Hiraman Khoskar, along with senior officers of the concerned agencies, who participated via video conferencing.

Various works such as upgrades, widening, flyovers, and underpasses have been ongoing on the Mumbai-Nashik highway for the past few years. During the monsoon, potholes form on the highway and are not filled promptly. The quality of the bypass roads created at work sites and the potholes and traffic control issues on them need to be addressed. To remove traffic congestion on the highway, the responsibility of coordination is being given to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department. They should coordinate with the National Highways Authority, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Public Works Department, Traffic Police, and the municipal commissioners of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Nashik to implement measures within the next 10 days. Officers of the concerned agencies should inspect the traffic congestion spots with representatives and prepare an integrated traffic management plan, Ajit Pawar instructed.

While giving instructions on the immediate measures to be taken on the highway, Ajit Pawar said that vehicles often break down during traffic jams, causing queues of vehicles behind. It is essential to remove broken-down vehicles immediately. The traffic police should make 40-ton cranes available for this purpose. The NHAI and MSRDC should provide funds to the traffic police. During peak hours, drones should be used to monitor traffic congestion points and implement necessary measures. The traffic on this highway should be regularly monitored by drones for efficient management. Assistance from Home Guards should be taken for traffic control. The wardens provided to the traffic police by MSRDC should be given uniforms. The required funds will be provided by the planning committee, he said.

Work sites where flyover and underpass works are ongoing often witness significant traffic disruption. To address this, new works should not be permitted without providing alternative concrete roads equivalent to the height of the original road. Similarly, alternative roads should be constructed at the same height as the previous road. Such conditions should be made mandatory for permitting works on the highway, Ajit Pawar instructed PWD officers.