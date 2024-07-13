Nashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat

Nashik: Traffic Chaos on Gonde-Thane Highway, Godse writes to Gadkari |

A landslide occurred around 6pm in New Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai highway due to continuous rain throughout the day on Friday. The entire road was closed as a result. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing at the time of the collapse, averting a major accident.

Immediately after the incident, the route patrolling team promptly reached the spot upon receiving a helpline message. The team efficiently removed the stones and restored one lane of traffic within minutes. As a precautionary measure, barricades were placed around the affected area. Additionally, an earthmover was called to remove all debris and restore smooth traffic flow on the highway.