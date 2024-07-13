 Nashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat

Nashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat

Fortunately, no vehicles were passing at the time of the collapse, averting a major accident

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Traffic Chaos on Gonde-Thane Highway, Godse writes to Gadkari |

A landslide occurred around 6pm in New Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai highway due to continuous rain throughout the day on Friday. The entire road was closed as a result. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing at the time of the collapse, averting a major accident.

Read Also
Pune: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Booked Under Arms Act For Threatening Farmer
article-image

Immediately after the incident, the route patrolling team promptly reached the spot upon receiving a helpline message. The team efficiently removed the stones and restored one lane of traffic within minutes. As a precautionary measure, barricades were placed around the affected area. Additionally, an earthmover was called to remove all debris and restore smooth traffic flow on the highway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Female Leopard Rescued From MSEDCL Substation In Rajgurunagar Undergoes Treatment (PHOTOS)

Pune: Female Leopard Rescued From MSEDCL Substation In Rajgurunagar Undergoes Treatment (PHOTOS)

Nashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat

Nashik-Mumbai Highway Closed Temporarily Due To Landslide in Kasara Ghat

Nashik Briefs: 1,100 Schools To Receive Tablets; KTHM Student Wins Two Silver Medals

Nashik Briefs: 1,100 Schools To Receive Tablets; KTHM Student Wins Two Silver Medals

Nashik: ₹2.5 Crore Approved For Establishment Of 9 EV Charging Stations - Check Out The Locations

Nashik: ₹2.5 Crore Approved For Establishment Of 9 EV Charging Stations - Check Out The Locations

Nashik District Faces Rainfall Deficit, Awaits Heavy Showers

Nashik District Faces Rainfall Deficit, Awaits Heavy Showers