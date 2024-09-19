 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It Will 'Save Time & Money'
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It Will 'Save Time & Money'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It Will 'Save Time & Money'

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation One Election', saying "it will save time, money".

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We welcome 'One Nation, One Election' cleared by the Union Cabinet because it will save time and money".

Explained: 'One Nation, One Election', What Is It And How It Would Change Election Process In India?
He further stated that developmental works get affected after the code of conduct comes into force during elections.

"The developmental work gets stopped when the code of conduct comes into force before any election. A lot of money and manpower also get engaged in it," Maharashtra CM said.

Union Cabinet Approves The 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It Will 'Save Time & Money'
Union Cabinet Approves The 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

This came after the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.

The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
The government has said that the report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails The Decision Taken By The Union Cabinet

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Union Cabinet's decision concerning 'One Nation, One Election', saying it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong will to bolster democracy "through clean elections and accelerate growth through more productive allocation of resources".

He said in a post on X that Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails The Decision Taken By The Union Cabinet

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It...

