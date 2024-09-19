Explained: 'One Nation, One Election', What Is It And How It Would Change Election Process In India?

What is 'One Nation, One Election'? | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet agreed on Wednesday, September 18, to the recommendations of the high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, fulfilling the BJP's long-standing 'One Nation, One Election' manifesto pledge.

How Is 'One Nation, One Election' Established In India?

Former President Ram Nath Kovind led a committee that submitted a report on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Since its establishment in September, the panel studied global best practices and consulted 39 political parties, economists, and the Election Commission of India. They endorsed the concept but stressed the need for a legally viable method to revise current electoral schedules. The committee suggested holding national and state elections together, with local body polls following 100 days later.

"The committee is of unanimous opinion that simultaneous polls should be held," the report, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, said.

What Does 'One Nation, One Election' Mean?

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which was a part of the BJP's 2019 election manifesto, aims to have all Indians voting in central and state elections in the same year. Currently, only a few states like Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha hold state elections alongside Lok Sabha polls.

How Does 'One Nation, One Election' Work?

Only with a constitutional amendment ratified by all state and union territory governments and potentially major political parties. Legal professionals have cautioned that not making changes to five articles could make the proposal vulnerable to accusations of breaching India's federal system.

Article 83 deals with the term of Parliament, Article 85 discusses the dissolution of Lok Sabha by the President, Article 172 covers the duration of state legislatures, Article 174 addresses the dissolution of state legislatures, and Article 356 pertains to the imposition of President's Rule.

These key factors are crucial because a significant issue arises when a state or central government loses a no-confidence vote or is dissolved prematurely. It is not possible to instruct the remaining states to conduct new elections.

Benefits Of 'One Nation, One Election'

Simplified Voting Process: Holding elections at the same time could make voter registration more efficient, decreasing problems like names being left off the voting list.

Corruption: Political corruption is driven by the constant need to raise funds to support frequent election campaigns. 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) could decrease this by reducing the frequency of necessary election campaigns within five years.

Governance: Regular elections can cause a change in priority from governing to campaigning. Governments can focus on policy and administration by organising elections at the same time, thereby avoiding the interruption of frequent election cycles.

Decreased Savings And Materials: The cost of regular elections has significantly increased. In comparison, the initial general elections of 1951-52 required approximately Rs 11 crore, whereas the 2019 elections had an estimated expense of Rs 60,000 crore.

High Powered Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ recommends simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Assemblies post 2024 General Elections. pic.twitter.com/yRyoOXPjWB — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 14, 2024

Challenges Facing 'One Nation, One Election'

Federalism Concerns: ONOE could potentially clash with the federal structure of India’s political system, diminishing the independence of state governments. Furthermore, the Law Commission has raised concerns regarding the practicality of holding simultaneous elections within the existing constitutional framework.

Logistical Challenges: Coordinating ONOE would necessitate substantial resources, such as a large quantity of electronic voting machines and qualified staff to supervise the procedure.

Democratic Representation: Regular elections enable voters to express their views often, ensuring that governments are responsible for their decisions.

Risk of Single-Party Dominance: Studies suggest that when elections are held simultaneously, there is a higher likelihood of the same party winning both the national and state elections, potentially undermining the distinction between local and national issues.

Lack Of Proper Provisions: There is still not a clear plan on how to handle interruptions caused by dissolution of Houses, President's Rule, or hung Assembly or Parliament, while also aligning electoral cycles with minimal disruption to governance and getting all political parties on board.

Countries That Follow 'One Nation, One Election'

'One Nation, One Election' has been practiced in countries like South Africa, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with mixed success. In India, the concept of simultaneous elections has historical roots dating back to the 1950s but has faced challenges due to disruptions in assembly terms.

History Of One Nation, One Election In India

The concept of simultaneous elections dates back to the first general elections in 1951–52, which coincided with all Vidhan Sabha polls. This practice continued until 1967, when hung assemblies disrupted the trend. The subsequent years witnessed a series of prematurely dissolved Lok Sabhas and state assemblies, derailing the simultaneous poll calendar.

Government's Enforcement For 'One Nation, One Election'

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Law Minister, explained the government's rationale for simultaneous elections in Parliament. He highlighted the benefits of cost savings and efficient deployment of resources, as well as the impact of asynchronous polls on the Code of Conduct and welfare scheme implementation. Additionally, Meghwal emphasized the goal of increasing voter participation by aiming for a single election to address disparities in voting levels across states and overall elections.

Opposition's Reaction

The opposition has raised concerns about the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election', including new Chief Minister or Prime Minister nominations and short-term elections. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised it as threatening the Constitution, while Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin called it impractical and undemocratic. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress also oppose it, citing damage to parliamentary democracy. However, some parties, like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, support the idea. Despite opposition, the government believes the proposal will increase voter turnout and governance efficiency.

What Steps Have Been Taken So Far?

Even though the realignment of elections did not happen, the topic was already receiving attention before the current administration led by PM Modi. The Election Commission of India has continuously backed the concept of simultaneous elections, showing its support on multiple occasions, such as a meeting in 2022 with the 22nd Law Commission.

Law commissions, such as the 107th Report from 1999 and the 22nd Law Commission from 2018, have supported the reintroduction of simultaneous elections. In 2015, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice received backing from multiple parties but encountered resistance from others.

Do Indians Need 'One Nation, One Election'?

The supporters claim that holding numerous elections burdens state finances, prolongs the campaigning period for political parties, and encourages dishonest behaviour. But those who are against it, worry about the Centre potentially abusing its power to influence regional parties and state politics.

According to the news agency PTI, the 'One Nation, One Election' committee got close to 21,000 recommendations from the public, with more than 81 percent showing support in January.