 'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One Election'; Watch Video
'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One Election'; Watch Video

"You can't do things based on your convenience. The constitution will function based on constitutional principles. It has always been the ideology of BJP and RSS - they don't want regional parties to exist. We have opposed this and we will continue to do so," said Owaisi, lashing out at the BJP.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | X | ANI

Hyderabad, September 18: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (September 18) criticised the Union cabinet's decision to clear the 'One Nation, One Election' recommendations put forth by a committee led by former President Ramnath Kovind.

Owaisi also questioned the 'One Nation, One Election' policy and asked the government that will they do away with the police tomorrow in the name of saving money citing that many cases are still pending in the court.

Owaisi was addressing the reporters in Hyderabad where he made the remarks.

The Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations put forth by the high-level committee, chaired by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Report Presented To President Of India

Recently, the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, has presented its comprehensive report to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The report outlines the various advantages of conducting simultaneous elections at all three tiers of government -- central, state, and local bodies -- citing both political and economic benefits, reported PTI.

What Does The Report Say?

The report emphasizes that frequent elections create uncertainty and affect policy decisions, whereas holding elections simultaneously would promote policy stability, ease governance, and increase voter participation.

